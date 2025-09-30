Florida homeowners sitting on $427,000 backyard goldmines, new study reveals

Florida homeowners may not realize they're sitting on a valuable asset worth more than $427,000 — their backyard.

A new study by fence installation experts R&T Fence shows Florida ranks 10th nationwide for the most expensive yards, with homeowners paying nearly $39 for every square foot of outdoor space.

Florida backyards worth $427K? Shocking yard values revealed nationwide

The study found Florida's yards average about 11,043 square feet, with a price of $38.70 per square foot. The average home in Florida is 1,960 square feet, costing around $519,557. This means the typical yard spans 11,043 square feet, totaling approximately $427,336 in yard value.

Though Florida offers more yard space than denser states like New Jersey or California, its yard sizes are still significantly below the national average of 23,300 square feet. That's less than half of what homeowners get in other parts of the country.

High demand from retirees and out-of-state buyers is driving up the costs. Expensive insurance and hurricane-resistant building codes are also pushing values higher. Combined with substantial insurance-related costs that drive up home valuations and elevated build expenses due to hurricane resistant codes, backyard square-foot value remains elevated.

California tops the list with yards costing more than $80 per square foot. California ranks first, with an average yard price of $80.32 per square foot. California's high garden costs come despite the state having relatively small average yard sizes of just 7,811 square feet, less than half the national average. This means California homeowners are paying premium prices for significantly less outdoor space than residents in most other states.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Alaska has America's most affordable garden space at just $2.15 per square foot, despite having the largest average yard size in the nation at 200,380 square feet. This means the typical Alaskan yard is about 26 times larger than California's, yet costs just 2.7% of the price per square foot. Yards make up around 99.05% of the total property space, the highest percentage nationwide.

Jeff Becka, President of R&T Fence Company, said the data shows dramatic differences in what Americans pay for outdoor space across the country.

"In states like California and Hawaii, a small yard adds hundreds of thousands of dollars to property values," Becka said.

Data from the National Association of Home Builders shows lot value averages roughly 21–26% of home price, but in expensive coastal areas, like California, that ratio rises to 30–40%.

"The average yard in the top 10 most expensive states is 10,586 square feet, compared to 113,708 square feet in the three least expensive states," Becka said.

"For homeowners in these high-value states, it makes financial sense to maximize their yards potential through thoughtful landscaping and quality fencing that enhances privacy and security. With yard space valued at over $80 per square foot in California, even a modest 1,000 square foot backyard represents an $80,000 asset," Becka said.

