Florida Highway Patrol troopers searching for pickup truck involved in fatal motorcycle crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a pickup truck involved in a fatal motorcycle crash last night.

On Saturday, April 10, at around 10:45 p.m., FHP troopers say a motorcycle was traveling east down Daniels Parkway approaching Riverside Center Court. A pickup truck was traveling in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was speeding and collided with the rear of the pickup. The driver was ejected and came to rest on the sidewalk on the south side of Daniels Parkway and the motorcycle landed in the eastbound center lane.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Lehigh Acres, suffered fatal injuries.

The pickup fled the scene. Troopers believe it is a 2014 to 2019, white Chevrolet Silverado with a missing right taillight.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call *FHP or Crimestoppers.