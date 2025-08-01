Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida Highway Patrol say crash at Three Oaks Parkway killed motorcyclist

Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lee County.

Troopers said Thursday night around 8 p.m., a driver was going south on Three Oaks Parkway, facing a yellow flashing traffic signal, at the intersection of San Carlos Boulevard. They said a 25-year-old man on a motorcycle, heading north on Three Oaks Parkway, then approached the intersection with a green light.

The driver then turned left in front of the motorcycle, troopers said. The motorcyclist was seriously injured, and sent to a hospital, but later pronounced dead. He was from Estero, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.