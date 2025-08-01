Florida Highway Patrol say crash at Three Oaks Parkway killed motorcyclist

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lee County.

Troopers said Thursday night around 8 p.m., a driver was going south on Three Oaks Parkway, facing a yellow flashing traffic signal, at the intersection of San Carlos Boulevard. They said a 25-year-old man on a motorcycle, heading north on Three Oaks Parkway, then approached the intersection with a green light.

The driver then turned left in front of the motorcycle, troopers said. The motorcyclist was seriously injured, and sent to a hospital, but later pronounced dead. He was from Estero, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.