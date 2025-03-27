Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida Highway Patrol reports 28-year-old died overnight in crash

Posted
and last updated

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A man died in an overnight crash, according to The Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around midnight on State Road 70 and Northwest Wuthrich Avenue, early Friday morning.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Georgia, was going east on State Road 70, west of Northwest Wuthrich Avenue. Troopers said the driver failed to negotiate a curve on 70, rotated.

The driver rotated, drove off the roadway, then hit a fence, and flipped over.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.