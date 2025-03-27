Florida Highway Patrol reports 28-year-old died overnight in crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A man died in an overnight crash, according to The Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around midnight on State Road 70 and Northwest Wuthrich Avenue, early Friday morning.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Georgia, was going east on State Road 70, west of Northwest Wuthrich Avenue. Troopers said the driver failed to negotiate a curve on 70, rotated.

The driver rotated, drove off the roadway, then hit a fence, and flipped over.

The crash remains under investigation.