LEE COUNTY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at the Moonlight Motel off Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, FHP says a white Nissan Sentra ran off the road and drove into three people who were sitting at picnic tables outside the building.

Officials say the driver and the passenger of the Sentra then switched seats before driving off. The three people who were hit were taken to Lee Memorial with minor injuries.