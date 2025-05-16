Florida Highway Patrol investigates Summerlin Road crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports one person is injured after a crash around 6:30 a.m. in Lee County.

It happened on Summerlin Road and San Carlos Boulevard.

An 80-year-old man from Naples has critical injuries.

Troopers said he was driving east on Summerlin, on the outside lane on the overpass of San Carlos Boulevard, when he went off the road and hit the concrete barrier on the outside shoulder. Troopers said he then redirected and hit the concrete barrier on the median.

The man was hospitalized, and the crash is still under investigation.