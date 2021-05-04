Florida Highway Patrol investigates hit and run in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run in Lehigh Acres.

According to an FHP report, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Sunshine Boulevard.

A 16-year-old male was walking south on Sunshine Boulevard on a narrow paved shoulder.

An unknown portion of the right side of the vehicle collided with the left arm of the teen.

The vehicle continued to travel south and did not stop.

The teen was transported to Lehigh Regional Hospital by a family member.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.

