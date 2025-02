COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash on I- 75 from Monday morning.

Troopers said it happened just after 7 a.m. along Alligator Alley at the 97-mile marker. The driver went off the road, entered the median, and hit a dirt pile in a construction area. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Miami, was hospitalized and later declared dead.

FHP said the cause may have been a medical incident. They will continue to investigate how it happened.