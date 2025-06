FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers.

Troopers said it happened near mile marker 136, and FDOT cameras show a busy scene at mile marker 134. A long term closure on southbound lanes is expected, as of 5:30 a.m.

Fox 4 has a team headed to the scene, working to confirm what time it happened, and how.