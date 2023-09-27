Florida Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in DeSoto County.

FHP says one driver sustained critical injuries was taken to a hospital, and was later pronounced deceased.

One driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

FHP says both cars were traveling in opposite directions on State Road 70 when they collided after one vehicle attempted to pass the other.

Post-collision, the first vehicle traveled off the roadway and came to a final rest in a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.