Florida Highway Patrol investigates crash on in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) a crash on U.S. 41 has resulted in serious injuries and death.

The FHP says an SUV was traveling south on U.S. 41 and approaching the left turning lane when it collided with a pickup truck traveling north on U.S. 41.

According to the FHP after the collision, the SUV collided with a traffic light pole.

Both drivers and the passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

FHP said the passenger in the SUV was later pronounced dead.