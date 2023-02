HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash today in Highlands County ended in a fatality.

The first vehicle was traveling north inside the southbound lane of U.S road 27. When another vehicle traveling south in the southbound lane approached the intersection

of State Road 70.

The first vehicle collided with the second vehicle and traveled off the roadway.

When authorities arrived on the scene the passenger of the first vehicle was pronounced dead. Three others were taken to the hospital.