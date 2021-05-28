Florida Highway Patrol DUI enforcement detail this weekend

WFTX — The Florida Highway Patrol will hold a DUI Wolfpack Detail beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, until 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 30. The detail will take place in Charlotte, Collier, Hendry, Glades and Lee County, focusing on major state and county roadways.

The Florida Highway Patrol organizes such details to proactively remove impaired drivers from the roadways and ultimately enhance the safety of the motoring public. Troopers will be mobile while monitoring traffic to maximize their visibility and effectiveness in removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Driving impaired from alcohol or drugs put everyone on the roadways in danger. Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law.

The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone that *FHP (*347) dialed from any cell phone contacts FHP should you need to report an aggressive driver or require roadside assistance.