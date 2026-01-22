Florida hemp business owners fight federal ban with Capitol Hill push

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Florida hemp business owners are taking their fight to Washington, D.C., desperately trying to save their industry as a federal deadline looms just months away.

Florida Hemp Businesses Fight Federal Ban With Capitol Hill Push

In fewer than 300 days, hemp-derived products such as Delta-8 and many THC beverages will become illegal nationwide. The ban stems from legislation Congress passed in November to reopen the federal government, which included a measure re-establishing a nationwide prohibition on most intoxicating hemp products.

This month, Florida business owners descended on Washington, calling for a two-year extension that would allow time to develop nationwide regulations. They argue the hemp measure was inserted into a larger government funding bill without proper consideration.

"They weren't voting about hemp. They were voting because they had to reopen the government. At the time, that was more important than one industry," William Goodall, owner of Bay Smokes, said.

Both Florida Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody voted for the bill containing the hemp ban. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has also spoken in favor of the prohibition.

