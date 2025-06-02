Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill on Florida's School Readiness Program

FLA. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that expands support for children with special needs, making early education more accessible to families who may struggle to find appropriate care.

It also begins new requirements for providers, which ensure that public funds for special needs education are directed to qualified providers with properly trained staff. Beginning July 1, 2027, providers must meet specific requirements to be eligible for the special needs differential allocation:

1. Meet or exceed minimum program assessment composite scores

2. Have staff complete training on early identification of social and communication delays

3. Ensure instructors assigned to children needing accommodations complete:

- 10 hours of training in inclusive education practices within 90 days of child enrollment or instructor hiring

- At least 2 hours of relevant training each subsequent year



The bill takes effect July 1, 2025.