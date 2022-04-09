Florida Forest Service responding to two brushfires in Palmdale

Glades County, FLA - The Florida Forest Service is currently responding to two 60 acre brush fires in Glades County. The fires are burning off the end of 5th Street along Fisheating Creek in Palmdale and are approximately a 1/4 mile apart. According to the Florida Forest Service, two sheds have been damaged. There is currently two dozers on scene with multiple units enroute.

There is currently a Red Flag Warning in Glades County, as well as Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and inland Collier until 8pm due to low humidity, drought conditions, and winds gusting to 30 mph.

This is a developing story.