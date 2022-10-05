Florida Forest Service asks people not to burn storm debris

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service’s Caloosahatchee Forestry Center is asking residents of Collier, Hendry, and Lee counties not to burn storm debris.

Officials say many residents are still without power and any possible smoke could negatively impact those around them.

Storm debris is collected separately from household garbage.

Storm debris assessment is already underway throughout the county and collections will begin in the next few days, giving residents time to get storm debris to the curb.

Residents are asked to set storm debris at the curb away from normal household trash and recycling.

Yard waste does not need to be bundled after the storm. Place it in piles that can easily be managed by collection personnel with a claw truck.

To expedite collection, do not place anything beneath low-hanging obstacles like trees or power lines or near things like fire hydrants or mailboxes.

For more information on outdoor burning once conditions improve, please visit FDACS.gov/BurnAuthorization.