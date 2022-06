ESTERO, FLA — The Florida Everblades won the 2022 Kelly Cup championship on Saturday night right inside their home Hertz Arena with a 4-2 win over the Toledo Walleye.

This happened in Game 5 of the Kelly Cup Finals in front of a what's reported as a standing-room only crowd of 7,674 fans at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Florida Everblades’ goaltender Cam Johnson won the June M. Kelly Playodds Most Valuable Player Award.