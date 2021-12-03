Florida Everblades gearing up for annual Teddy Bear Toss game to benefit childhood cancer research

ESTERO, Fla. — It’s time to grab a stuffed animal, head down to Hertz Arena, and let if fly!

The Florida Everblades will be hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss when the Trois Rivières Lions come to town Saturday night.

This might be the one occasion where walking around with a teddy bear in public as an adult is okay. That’s because proceeds from that teddy bear toss will help benefit kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital as well as other causes. Fans are encouraged to come out to the Everblades game tomorrow night with a stuffed animal and give it a whirl out on the ice.

Fans will be encouraged to toss their teddy bear or stuffed animals out on the ice after the first Blades goal against the Lions. Proceeds from the game, including special edition jerseys worn by the team, will go toward childhood cancer research.

Tickets for the game are still available. You can find more information on the Everblades website. Puck drop is at 7 p.m