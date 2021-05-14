Watch
Florida doctor weighs in on violence in Isreal

Dr. Amy Wecker lived in Israel during her medical studies
As an infectious disease doctor, Dr. Amy Wecker keeps a close eye on any new developments with Covid 19. But there's another story in the news that also has an intense connection for her - the escalation of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Dr. Wecker lived in Israel during her medical studies.
Posted at 2:42 AM, May 14, 2021
Dr. Wecker, who previously practiced medicine in Southwest Florida before moving to Miami, attended medical school at Ben-Guiron University in Be'er Shiva as part of her medical degree from Columbia University New York.

We asked her about the latest developments. Here is a shortened transcript of our conversation:

WFTX: When you see what's happening between Israelis and Palestinians, what are you feeling?

DR. AMY WECKER/ATTENDED MEDICAL SCHOOL IN ISRAEL: It just makes me sad because this is obviously a conflict that's going on for a long, long time. And there just seems to be no way to resolve it. I want us all to have peace and love each other.

