Florida Department of Transportation hosts virtual public outreach meeting

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation, District One, is hosting a Virtual Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ Interstate 75 (I-75) South Corridor Master Plan.

The meeting will be held online and will be available on the project website.

The meeting materials will be available for viewing for 10 days, from June 8 through the 18th.

The comment period will be open for the same ten days.

In addition, FDOT is hosting a LIVE Question and Answer Event from 5:00 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. on June 8th.

Please visit the project website to register for the virtual event!