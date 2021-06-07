Watch
Florida Department of Transportation hosts virtual public outreach meeting

Collier County
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 11:34:14-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation, District One, is hosting a Virtual Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ Interstate 75 (I-75) South Corridor Master Plan.

The meeting will be held online and will be available on the project website, by clicking here. .

The meeting materials will be available for viewing for 10 days, from June 8 through the 18th.

The comment period will be open for the same ten days.

In addition, FDOT is hosting a LIVE Question and Answer Event from 5:00 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. on June 8th.

Please visit the project website listed above to register for the virtual event!

