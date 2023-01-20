Florida Department of Health in Lee County has reissued a precautionary swim advisory

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has reissued a county wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. This is a result of Hurricane Ian and the debris that still remains in the beach areas. The debris is still buried under shallow sand and isn't visible.

The water quality has also been affected and swimming is not recommended.

DOH recommends the following precautions:

Follow basic hygiene. Always wash your hands with soap and water before eating and after toilet use.

If you have open cuts or sores exposed to sea water or brackish water, keep them as clean as possible by washing them with soap and disinfected or boiled then cooled water or commercially bottled water. Apply antibiotic cream to reduce the risk of infection. If a wound or sore develops redness, swelling or drainage, see a physician.

After helping in cleanup activities and after handling items contaminated by sewage, wash hands with soap and water.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health's Florida Healthy Beaches website.