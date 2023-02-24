Florida DEP taking first steps in Everglades restoration project

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with the South Florida Water Management District, broke ground this week on a major restoration project for the Florida Everglades.

The Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project is part of the decades-long effort to restore the Everglades and improve Florida’s environment.

When completed, the project will deliver clean water south to the Everglades, improve water quality, reduce algal blooms and provide water to people and the environment in South Florida.

Since 2019, Florida has committed $3.3 billion to Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources. Executive Order 23-06 calls for an additional $3.5 billion of water quality investments over the next four years.