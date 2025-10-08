Florida colleges could be forced to rename campus roads to honor Charlie Kirk under new bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two Southwest Florida colleges could be required to rename central roads on their campuses to honor political activist Charlie Kirk under a new bill filed in the Florida House.

The legislation, filed by State Rep. Kevin Steele of Dade City, would require every university, college and community college in the state to rename a road or portion of a road "Charles James Kirk." The bill specifically lists which road each institution is expected to rename or face the threat of having state funding withheld.

Florida Gulf Coast University would be required to rename FGCU Boulevard as Charlie James Kirk Boulevard. Florida Southwestern would be required to change FSW Parkway to Charlie James Kirk Parkway.

In total, 40 different roads would be renamed to honor Kirk if the legislation passes. There is currently no companion piece in the state Senate.

On Wednesday, the Lee County Republican Assembly announced the adoption of a resolution, urging Lee County Board of Commissioners to rename Summerlin Boulevard in honor of Kirk.

The resolution states renaming Summerlin Boulevard to Charlie Kirk Boulevard would "reflect the values of leadership, community involvement, and dedication to public service."

