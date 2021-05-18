Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida CDL holders help to combat human trafficking

items.[0].image.alt
AP NEWS
AP303159240647.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 11:13:02-04

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles along with Attorney General Ashley Moody has teamed up to enlist Florida’s CDL holders in a fight to end human trafficking by asking drivers to become Highway Hero’s.

According to FDHSMV, 4,000 plus truckers have signed up to become one. The truck drivers are trained to combat human trafficking.

Drivers can sign up here to become certified truckers against trafficking.

To report human trafficking, you can call:
The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888
The U.S. Department of Justice Hotline: 1-888-428-7581
Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873)
Local Authorities: 911 or *FHP (*347)

This story was originally published by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku