Florida CDL holders help to combat human trafficking

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles along with Attorney General Ashley Moody has teamed up to enlist Florida’s CDL holders in a fight to end human trafficking by asking drivers to become Highway Hero’s.

According to FDHSMV, 4,000 plus truckers have signed up to become one. The truck drivers are trained to combat human trafficking.

Drivers can sign up here to become certified truckers against trafficking.

To report human trafficking, you can call:

The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888

The U.S. Department of Justice Hotline: 1-888-428-7581

Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873)

Local Authorities: 911 or *FHP (*347)

This story was originally published by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles