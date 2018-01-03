Florida box turtle is CROW's first patient of 2018

Light Rain
SANIBEL, Fla.-- CROW animal hospital on Sanibel has their first new patient of the new year.
A Florida box turtle was admitted earlier this week with its right back leg maimed. Vets suspect it was from an animal attack.
The turtle will undergo surgery on Wednesday to clean up the injury. No word yet if the turtle will be released back into the wild when it recovers.