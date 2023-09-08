FLORIDA | Board of Governors approves Classic Learning Test as alternate college entrance exam

The Florida Board of Governors voted Friday to approve the Classic Learning Test, or CLT, as an alternate college entrance exam.

Florida is the first state university system to accept the alternative to the ACT and SAT exams.

The CLT is popular among Christian schools and conservative political groups. It is currently accepted by more than 250 colleges and universities across the United States.

The exam is two hours long and consists of three sections which test students on verbal reasoning, grammar and writing as well as quantitative reasoning. According to the CLT's website, students can also access their scores the day they take the exam.

Research published in July from The College Board found that the ACT/SAT and the CLT “are constructed around different curricula and standards,” adding that the CLT is not a valid measurement of college preparedness, as some of its questions are below high school level.