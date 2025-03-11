Watch Now
Florida bill could change who must be paid minimum wage

FLA. — Monday, a Florida Senate committee approved of a bill that allows employers to bypass minimum wage laws, if the worker's position can be classified as part of a training program.

Supporters believe this will create more job opportunities, though critics believe it undermines voter-approved wage protections.

Florida’s minimum wage is currently $13 per hour. It's set to increase to $15 by 2026.

A similar house bill is also advancing. But, both pieces of legislation still have to pass more hurdles before becoming law.

