Florida awaits Python Challenge 2023

The Python Challenge is kicking off this summer and it could win you some cash, even up to $10,000.

Florida is looking for people to help hunt pythons. There's room for everyone, whether you're a novice or a professional.

Carlos-Henri Ferre is a python researcher at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. He also heads development for Inversa Leathers.

Pythons create a problem for the ecosystem because there are so many of them and they eat our native animals. Ferre says the invasive snakes came to Florida in various ways.

"Hurricane Andrew destroyed one breeding facility and they got out that way and pet owners released them into the wild when they got too big. That's what we see a lot of the time with invasive species, the Lionfish being one of them," Ferre said.

Special recognition and prizes are given to people who remove the most pythons. from the wild.

Click here to register and train ahead of the competition in August.