Florida Attorney General issues criminal subpoenas to Roblox over child safety concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is issuing criminal subpoenas to investigate whether the popular online gaming platform, Roblox, has failed to protect children from predators who use the site to target minors.

"Platforms like Roblox have become breeding grounds for predators to gain access to our kids," Uthmeier said. "We will stop at nothing in the fight to protect Florida's children, and companies that expose them to harm will be held accountable."

The investigation focuses on disturbing allegations that sexual predators are using Roblox to communicate with children. Half of all American kids under the age of 16 use the platform.

Roblox is accused of failing to verify users' ages and allowing sexually explicit material to bypass its content filters. The Attorney General's office said it uncovered troubling information about the platform's safety practices.

Uthmeier's office first subpoenaed Roblox in April to look for information about the company's marketing practices, age verification procedures and chatroom moderation policies.

The investigation comes after tragic cases in Florida involving predators who used the platform to target children. Italo Bonini, a former Orlando middle school music teacher, pleaded guilty in federal court to using Roblox to entice young children.

