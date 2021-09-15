Flood insurance rates changing

The National Flood Insurance Program is implementing a new phased methodology for rating flood insurance policies. This will affect many flood policies in Charlotte County.

New policies beginning Oct. 1, 2021, will be subject to the new rating. Existing policyholders eligible for renewal will be able to take advantage of immediate decreases in their premiums.

All remaining policies renewing on or after April 1, 2022, will be subject to the new rating methodology.

Contact your insurance provider to find out how this will affect you. To locate an insurance agent near you, go to www.floodSmart.gov [floodsmart.gov] .