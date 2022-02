MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The annual “Flags for Heroes” got underway this week.

The Marco Island Noontime Rotary partners with the YMCA to celebrate heroes.

Organizers say hundreds of American Flags fly from 7ft masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.

Flags will be displayed through February 25, 2022.

All proceeds from the event will go back to serving critical needs in the community.

For more information about the display contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200.