FWC: Panther, possibly just 6-months-old, killed in Hendry County

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Drivers killed several Florida panthers over the past week, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.

FWC found the remains of a 2 or 3-year-old female panther on May 6 on State Road R29 in Collier County. They also collected the remains of an 6 to 8-month-old, unknown-sex panther on Saturday on Josie Billie Highway in Hendry County.

Additionally, FWC said it collected the remains of a 4 or 5-year-old male one week ago (Friday) on Keri Road in Hendry County.

If you spot an injured, sick, or dead panther, you are asked to report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner.

Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate.