SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Five juveniles have been identified in connection to the vandalism at the North Port Police and Fire Training Facility this past weekend.

Last weekend the juveniles trespassed into the training facility, stole a vehicle and crashed it into lifesaving equipment causing extensive damage.

The perpetrators also graffitied explicit and racial words across the facility. The total amount of damages is estimated to be over $14,000.