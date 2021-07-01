Fisherman's Village gearing up for big holiday weekend.

PUNTA GORDA, Charlotte County — 4th of July is right around the corner, and Fisherman's Village in Punta Gorda is ready to celebrate the first Independence Day since the pandemic in a big way. One spot in particular is ready to celebrate the holiday not just on the 4th, but the entire weekend.

Harpoon Harry's is bringing back it's annual weekend celebrations with a weekend full of music, food, and drinks. If you have plans to see fireworks on the Sunday, the good news is you can catch some early fireworks on the 3rd!

Don't for get to sport your red, white, and blue on Sunday. There will be a "most patriotic" competition happening then as well.

More details about this event is available here:

https://www.fishermensvillage.com/?fbclid=IwAR1CRTVKxQzzzbicqSOxKgDWYORxdrOWcecs_0Mj0PAXHuor4IEKEgFmJUo