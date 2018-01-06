First Responders bringing joy to children at Golisano Children's Hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. --- First Responders and the Florida Highway Patrol arrived at Golisano Children's Hospital not to put out a fire, but to put some special patients to bed.

"We have First Responders from all five counties surrounding Lee County," said Transport Coordinator Niki Shimko. "Here to celebrate the New Year with the kids, wish them a good night."

Some parents arriving to the hospital seeing all of the bright lights from the trucks, assumed the worst. But soon realizing that it was a good sign and not bad.

For 7-year-old Brooklyn Friday Night Lights was a pleasant distraction from the pain that she's been going through.

Brooklyn's mother speaking with 4 In Your Corner saying that Brooklyn has an infection in her tooth and her jaw.

Some patients built up enough of strength to come outside to see what all of the commotion was about.

"Helps them to know that people are thinking about them." said Shimko. "And want them to get better and just kind of let them know that the community is out there to help them."

The Friday Night Lights began as soon as the sun began to set.