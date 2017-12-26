First day of Kwanzaa inspires kids to reach for dreams

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Quality of Life Center will be celebrating the holiday of Kwanzaa this week. Children aging from Pre-K to High School are taught to use each of the seven days as a celebration of culture and inspiration to achieve their dreams.

“If they apply the principles in their daily life, they can be whatever they want to be and do whatever they want to do," explained Keesha Allen, a staffer at the Quality of Life Center.

Each day Kwanzaa focuses on a different principle. They are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. Each day one candle is lit to represent one of those seven doctrines. Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday but instead a celebration of culture and something that gives kids the tools to reach for more.

“So we have had students that have started out maybe just reading a principle and now that student is comfortable singing in front of two, three hundred people, so just living life with no limitations.”

The Quality of Life Center will be putting on a dance performance on Friday, December 29th at 6 p.m. Staffers tell Fox 4, that anyone, whether they personally celebrate Kwanzaa or not, is welcome to attend.