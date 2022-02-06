First annual Food Truck Wars SWFL brings out residents, local eateries for eats and entertainment

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Dozens of food trucks were stationed at the German-American Club Saturday afternoon for the first annual SWFL Food Truck Wars.

It’s all to benefit a few local charities with some high-profile eats.

"We came out three months ago deciding we wanted to do something and give back to some charities," said Jason Jakus, event coordinator with the Food Truck Wars.

For the first time ever, it’s a battle of eats in the Cape.

“We wanted to put something on that was big, something that was bold, something that a lot of people would enjoy. I think food trucks is something we all love so this is what we went for.”

A total of 34 food trucks specializing in just about any type of food your taste buds could dream of. Cheese curds, jumbo hot dogs, and yes- even egg rolls. But not just any egg rolls….

“I take dishes from around the world and I infuse them into crispy won tons and take them to a serious height.”

Meet Chris Brown- the master chef, master mind and master of ceremonies behind the World Famous Egg Roll food truck.

“I do a hibachi steak chicken and fried rice egg roll, I do lasagna egg rolls," says Brown. "I took out Cubans at the Cuban at the Proteca Palooza. I do the Italian sausage and that’s award winning egg roll, too. Took out 34 Italian restaurants. It has Italian sausage, peppers and onions, alfredo pasta.”

But the droves of people who line up don’t just line up simply so their taste buds can be taken to new destinations. Oh no- it’s a full on experience with the world famous.

"It’s about engagement- it ain’t about standing there and taking people’s money and making them regular food," said Brown. "No, I’ve got to step up to the plate because my food is at such a high level that the customer service and experience have to match it. It’s a challenge. I get there and emcee, I mic up, I emcee it. I even rap! You’ve got to hear me rap, too.”

And if you couldn’t tell already, Brown prides himself in his work. In fact, he didn’t even go to school for what he does.

“I got like a super power. I’m like an X-Men and my power is infusing flavors. I can take these sauces and egg rolls and enhance them to a certain degree or level and it’s just amazing. It isn’t the schooling, it’s just in my heart to do that.”

And Brown isn’t just in it to feed some hungry bellies... he’s in it to win it all.

"The championship truck is gonna be across from city hall tomorrow," he says. "I’ll be on the truck! We’ll be live, we’ll be crunk, we’ll eat good food- I’ll see you tomorrow right across from city hall. Cape Coral, come out!”

Proceeds from today’s SWFL Food Truck Wars will be going toward three different local charities. Organizers say they anticipate on hosting a second annual event next year.