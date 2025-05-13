First animals arrive at Sea Life Florida, set to open in June

ORLANDO, Fla. — A sleek blacktip reef shark has made its way from Germany to Legoland Florida Resort's main oceanarium; "Theme Park Under the Sea."

The new park will be open on June 6, just ahead of World Ocean Day.

Guests will be able to see more than 25 interactive exhibits, including a stingray bay, hands-on rockpools, and 10 underwater-themed galleries. The aquarium will be fully ADA accessible, according to the park. You will also be able to walk through a 30-foot long underwater tunnel, and see see animals interacting with coral carousels and deep-sea roller coasters.

Annual Passholders will be the first to sea it all with exclusive early access on May 23, ahead of the official grand opening.