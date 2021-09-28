Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fireline break creates sinkhole and forces evacuations at Harbour Isle Yacht & Racquet Club

items.[0].image.alt
Iona McGregor Fire District
Iona McGregor Fire District confirms fireline break created a sinkhole, partially submerging one vehicle, no injuries.
fireline break creates sinkhole and forces evacuations
Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 12:25:52-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office along with fellow agencies like the Iona McGregor Fire District had to evacuate residents from two condos due to a sinkhole created by a fire waterline break.

Megan Contreras, Public Information Officer, Iona McGregor Fire District told Fox 4 the buildings are located inside Harbour Isle Estates off Portside Drive in Fort Myers.

Contreras said residents who were evacuated, were placed in a bus provided by Leetran while the fire department shut off all the power to the buildings.

Right now, officials are waiting for a building inspector to determine whether or not it is safe for residents to re-enter the condos.

The fireline break created a sinkhole near the two condos that filled with water and partially submerged one vehicle.

At this time, it is unknown how long it will take for the fireline to be fixed.

This is a developing story, check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4