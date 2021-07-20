Firefighters save beloved statue from house fire in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A touching story from Naples after a house on 35th Avenue NE, caught fire last night.

The family was able to get out safely. They are doing well, but most of what they own was lost in the fire.

Tackling the flames was difficult for firefighters, as there are no fire hydrants in the area. Crews had to bring in water from several blocks away.

The North Collier Fire District posted pictures of the fire on Facebook.



The family is not able to stay in the home due to the amount of damage caused by the fire. Despite such a dark moment, there was some light. The North Collier Fire District's lead investigator went into the house and saved a religious statue that holds a deep spiritual meaning for the family.

According to the Facebook post, when the statue was returned to the family, neighbors and friends cheered and cried. The family went to their car and said a prayer. As the Facebook post says, in that moment, they found hope.