Firefighters rescue boy stuck in sewer pipe

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A little boy is going to be okay, but he has a scary story to tell.

The South Trail Fire Department says they got the call about a child being trapped in a sewer pipe Monday night.

When they arrived the boy's leg was stuck in one of these pipes stacked up for a construction project.

Firefighters say they tried to use water, lubricant and even took the child’s shoe off to see if they could free him.

Nothing was working to get him out.

Rescue workers got him some safety goggles and earmuffs before using a chisel to break the concrete apart to get him loose.

They say he only had a scrape on his knee.