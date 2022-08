FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

South Trail firefighters responded to a vehicle that hit a power pole.

When crews arrived they found a car heavily damaged from the crash.

Firefighters say FPL shut down the power grid to allow first responders to extricate the person trapped inside the car.

One person was taken to the hospital.