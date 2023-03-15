Firefighters investigate after Bay Indies clubhouse catches fire in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — An early morning fire spreads to a nearby home in Venice on Wednesday morning.

Venice Fire Rescue, along with Nokomis and Sarasota County fire departments and Venice Police, responded to a structure fire at the Bay Indies clubhouse in the 900 block of Bay Indies Boulevard on Wednesday.

Firefighters say there was a second fire that started at a nearby manufactured home on Questa Avenue when embers landed on the roof.

The woman who lived in the home ran outside and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze at the clubhouse is unknown at this time.

The state fire marshal is investigating.