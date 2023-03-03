Firefighters battle Hendry County wildfire

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Local fire departments and the Florida Forest Services (FFS) are responding to a wildfire in Hendry County.

The fire is happening at Dooly Grade Rd. is about 250 Acres wide including a previously burned area.

According to FFS Caloosahatchee Forestry Center, the fire is 60 percent contained at this time.

No word on what caused the fire.

Firefighters say high winds and low humidity may allow the fire to spread.