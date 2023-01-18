Cape Coral firefighters put out Del Prado Blvd business fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral firefighters were called to a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Del Prado Blvd. N.

Firefighters say an employee smelled smoke in the office and called 9-1-1 around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived they could see a haze of smoke in the building and it coming from the roof.

They found a fire in the attic and were able to put it out and ventilate the building.

An employee was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation to be evaluated.

The right lane of northbound Del Prado is shut down before NE 3rd Ter. so expect minor travel delays in the area.

Fire inspectors are investigating the cause of the fire.