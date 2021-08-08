Firefighters award two girls for kitten rescue in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral firefighters presented two girls, Gabrielle Ramos and Jaeelynn Ramos with Community Recognition Coins on Saturday for rescuing a kitten.

According to CCFD, the kitten was hit by a car and the family, including the Ramos girls were trying to take the kitten to the nearest veterinarian. Since the office was closed, Station Five firefighters helped the family contact Lee County Domestic Animal Services for treatment and adoption.

If you are interested in adopting the kitten or any other animals, you can visit https://www.leegov.com/animalservices.

