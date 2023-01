BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — In the late afternoon on Tuesday January 24th 2023, a fire broke started in the community of Bonita Terra, inside of a shed. The fire then quickly spread to the residents' home as well as their neighbors' residence.

The Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District answered the call, making sure all residents and their pets were evacuated safely.

What initially caused the fire is still under investigation at this time.