Fire destroys Tice home Sunday night, no injuries reported

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers mobile home was destroyed by a fire Sunday night, forcing two brothers to search for a new place to live.

It happened just before midnight in the 4900 block of Holly Drive off Ortiz Avenue near Tice Street.

All that's left of the mobile home is pretty much just scraps of wood and some damaged household appliances.

The batallion chief for Tice Fire Department says the home is a total loss and that the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived.

A couple of neighboring fire departments helped put it out.

The chief says crews made a great stop knocking down the fire. They put it out in about 30 minutes but stayed on scene for a couple more hours to make sure hot spots didn't rekindle.

He says two brothers lived inside the home but only one was home at the time. Luckily the brother got out okay.

They determined the cause of the fire was from unattended burning candles.

The American Red Cross is assisting the brothers.

