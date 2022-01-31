Fire departments kept busy with calls on an icy morning

Area fire protection agencies were sent to several calls Monday morning as cold temperatures prompted many to turn up their heat.

Crews from Cape Coral and North Fort Myers stations were sent to investigate smells of smoke at the Walmart Supercenter at 545 Pine Island Road. It was determined that residual dust in the heating elements caused a distinctive smell and some smoke but had not caused a fire.

Naples crews were called to investigate a similar situation at the Walmart Supercenter off Tamiami Trail N. where smoke was detailed in ceiling tiles. Crews in Lehigh Acres also responded to a nearby Walmart for a smell of smoke. No injuries were reported and all three stores were able to continue operations.

📷: Early morning call at Walmart - thankfully it was just a little smoke scare due to the heat kicking into high gear on this chilly morning! ❄️



Stay warm and safe today! pic.twitter.com/MVd8yTPf87 — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) January 31, 2022

A confirmed house fire in Naples led to the safe evacuation of one resident. Crews were called to a home on the 4400 block of 18th Avenue SW around 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in that incident; an investigation is ongoing

